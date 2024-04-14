ADVERTISEMENT

Former Puducherry MLA Krishnamurthy dead

April 14, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Krishnamurthy, 66, who was Puducherry’s first BJP MLA in the 30-member Legislative Assembly, when he won from the Reddiarpalayam constituency in the 2001 election, passed away on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final rites were conducted on Sunday in the presence of family and well wishers.

Mr. Krishnamurthy had, in 2006, quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK, but rejoined the BJP in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

In a condolence message, Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan hailed the former legislator’s love for the people and contribution to the development of the Union Territory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary S.G. Suryah were among leaders who expressed condolences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US