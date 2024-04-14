Former Puducherry MLA Krishnamurthy dead

April 14, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A.M. Krishnamurthy, 66, who was Puducherry’s first BJP MLA in the 30-member Legislative Assembly, when he won from the Reddiarpalayam constituency in the 2001 election, passed away on Saturday night.

The final rites were conducted on Sunday in the presence of family and well wishers.

Mr. Krishnamurthy had, in 2006, quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK, but rejoined the BJP in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

In a condolence message, Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan hailed the former legislator’s love for the people and contribution to the development of the Union Territory.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary S.G. Suryah were among leaders who expressed condolences.

