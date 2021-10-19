Former Puducherry CM flays AINRC-led NDA government

PUDUCHERRY

19 October 2021 13:09 IST

V. Narayanasamy accused the government of failing to implement schemes that were announced, and of hiding behind the Model Code of Conduct

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said that the All India N R Congress-led NDA was trying to hide its failure to implement schemes by citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a virtual statement issued to the media on Monday night, the senior Congress leader said the MCC was not a hindrance to implement already-announced schemes. “The CM has failed to implement any of the schemes announced in the Assembly. He has announced several schemes in the house without getting an actual picture of the financial situation. The UT is facing severe funds crunch. The officials are not cooperating, so the administration has come to a standstill,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Criticising Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for not convening the Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Narayanasamy said, as Chairman of the Authority, he should have convened the body to assess preparedness for the northeast monsoon.

Flaying the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Roy P. Thomas for his style of functioning, the former Chief Minister said the SEC should have listened to the advice of legislators and withdrawn the MCC.

On the rising prices of petroleum products, the senior Congress leader said the PM Modi-led Central government was unmindful of the sufferings of the people. The PM was not concerned about the economic hardship faced by the public due to the continuing rise in prices of petrol and diesel. “It will soon come to a situation where people will have to pay ₹150 per litre for petrol and ₹ 140 for diesel,” he said.