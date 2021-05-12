Former Puducherry CM expresses concern over increasing COVID-19 deaths

PUDUCHERRY

12 May 2021

In an audio message on Tuesday night, V. Narayanasamy urged the government to create more awareness about the need for early hospitalisation

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has expressed concern about the growing number of COVID-19 deaths in the Union Territory.

In an audio message on Tuesday night, he said the number of COVID-19 deaths had increased exponentially in the last four days. On Tuesday alone, 30 people had succumbed to the virus, which was the highest single-day fatality since the outbreak of the pandemic. In the last four days, 98 persons had died due to novel coronavirus.

He urged the government to create more awareness among the public on the need for early hospitalisation in case of symptoms. People should not wait for deterioration of health to seek medical assistance, he added.

Doctors and medical facilities in the UT would not be adequate to save lives if people got admitted late. The administration should also arrange for more oxygen beds and ventilators, he added.