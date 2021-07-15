Former Puducherry CM demands all-party meeting on Cauvery issue

V. Narayanasamy

The government should convene an all-party meeting to unanimously pass a resolution against Karnataka government’s move to construct the Mekedatu dam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

In a video message on Wednesday night, the former Chief Minister said the move by Karnataka would deprive Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry of their share of Cauvery water. Farming in around 50,000 acres of land in Karaikal region would be affected if the flow of water from Cauvery dips due to the construction of dam. The government should convene an all-party meeting to jointly oppose Karnataka’s move and protect the rights of the Union Territory, he said.

Besides, the Chief Minister should write to the Prime Minister expressing the UT’s concerns. The government should also explore legal options, he added

Condemning the decision of the NDA government to open schools in the UT, the former Chief Minister said the move comes at a time when medical experts have warned about the impending third wave of COVID-19. Experts have also given warnings about the virus affecting children more during the third wave, he said.

The second wave, he said took several lives in the UT due to the inefficiency of the government. The government should desist from the move to open schools. Instead, the focus should be on creating more awareness about the third wave and the need to follow social distancing norms, the former Chief Minister said.

He also criticised the failure of Central government to control the price of petroleum products. The continuing rise in prices of petrol and diesel had impacted the life of every citizen, he added.