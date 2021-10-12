Five held for kidnapping bartender

PUDUCHERRY

12 October 2021 23:54 IST

The territorial police have arrested five persons for kidnapping a bartender.

According to the Grand Bazaar police, five persons, four of them with criminal background, consumed liquor in a bar on Vellalar Street.

When the cashier asked them to pay the bill, they refused and kidnapped the person who served them liquor.

The bartender managed to escape from their custody. After gathering information, the police arrested the five accused from Odiansalai.