E-stamps for judicial uses introduced in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

28 May 2020 00:00 IST

The e-stamp system will ensure that only Puducherry court fees stamp papers, printed or issued by the Puducherry government can be used in respect of all original, appellate, revisional, review litigations arising out of the jurisdictional limits of the Union Territory.

In a major e-governance initiative, the government has launched an e-stamp system for payment of court fees in the jurisdictional limits of the Union Territory.

The e-stamp system, hitherto available for non-judicial stamps, for court fees will ensure that only Puducherry court fees stamp papers, printed or issued by the Puducherry government can be used in respect of all original, appellate, revisional, review litigations arising out of the jurisdictional limits of the Union Territory.

The government has tied up with Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL) for the e-stamping venture for court fees.

Advertising

Advertising

Since 2012, the government had tied up with the SHCIL, for e-stamping for non-judicial stamps as an alternative way of stamp duty collection replacing the conventional impressed stamp papers in the Registration Department.

The hassle-free nature of the system and its secure and reliable mode ensured that the stamp duty paid by the public reached the government. E-stamping was also tamper-proof and came with security features such as bar code and unique id number. Judicial stamps were so far available only through Government treasury and licensed vendors.

The introduction of e-stamps is expected to put an end to the difficulties faced by litigants, lawyers and various other stakeholders in procuring court fee stamps and avoids also supply shortages. It will also ensure there are no sale of counterfeit stamps, reuse of same stamps in multiple cases and loss or damage of the stamps and prevent stockpiling of unwanted defaced judicial stamp papers which occupy huge storage space.

Chief Judge of Puducherry P. Dhanabal launched the e-stamp for judicial stamps by handing over first stamp to S. Mouttouvel, Special Public Prosecutor.

T. Arun, District Collector, V. Dhamodaran, Chief Judicial Magistrate, J. Juliet Pushpa, Law Secretary and officials from Revenue and Registration departments also participated.