Despite ban, flex banners stand tall in Puducherry

March 31, 2022 18:41 IST

Residents remain sceptical of the administration’s recent efforts given the political nature of a majority of the hoardings

Nearly a month after the district administration ordered officials of the local administration department to ensure that all illegal banners are removed, flex banners and hoardings continue to stand tall at locations, including traffic signals and road dividers, ruining the cityscape.

An order issued by Collector E. Vallavan on March 1, 2022, stated, “Display of banners, cut-outs and hoardings in public places has been strictly banned in Puducherry as per the provisions of the Puducherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. This is also a punishable offense as per the orders of the Madras High Court. Hence, such materials should be removed by the persons concerned within two days. If they fail to adhere to the deadline, cases will be booked against them.”

However, the rules continue to be flouted. While the administration issues orders from time to time to remove all illegal banners, the banner culture has returned in a big way. Residents remain sceptical of the administration’s recent efforts given the political nature of a majority of the banners and hoardings.

“The ban order issued by the administration remains a virtual ‘dead letter’ as political parties came up with new banners a few days after they were removed by officials. The banner culture is imported into Puducherry and had not seen such a display in a decade. The competitive spirit among political parties to display banners in all other places across the city, except in designated areas, has led to the cityscape being marred by banners,” said R. Venkatesan, a resident.

Municipal officials maintaining ambivalence in the decision has led to unbridled erection of banners. On most occasions, the city is awash with banners congratulating leaders on their birthdays, visit of party leaders to attend meetings, government events and conferences. Their numbers go up at vantage locations, particularly at traffic islands and road dividers, distracting the attention of motorists.

According to an urban planner, “Lack of penal action against violators of the law has been the reason for the unbridled erection of banners. When the banners are erected by political parties, including the ruling dispensation, who would dare to remove them or take action against those responsible for such hoardings,” he wondered.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Square on 100-Feet Road, the banners erected by a political party had completely shrouded the statue of the leaders.

Ever since the ban was enforced, there were allegations by the opposition parties that the municipalities were allowing the ruling party in the State to install banners against the ban while removing those erected by other parties. The purpose of the ban is defeated and one fails to understand how the ruling party is violating its own order, sources said.

According to Ko. Selvam, president of the Puducherry Thinkers’ Forum, “The resultant effect of the display of banners by the parties has led to a loss of revenue to local bodies, and tourists visiting Puducherry are really embarrassed over the repellent nature of the scenario. There is every need for the government to implement its order in letter and spirit without yielding to any pressure.”