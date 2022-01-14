Daily count of COVID-19 cases in U.T. crosses 1,100

PUDUCHERRY

14 January 2022 00:26 IST

26.44% positivity rate recorded; no deaths

New COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,000-mark as the active case count went over 4,200 here on Thursday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 956 of the 1,107 new cases, which were detected from 4,187 tests, followed by Karaikal (126), Mahe (18) and Yanam (seven).

With 40 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 4,270. This comprised of 167 patients in hospitals and 4,103 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 26.44%, case fatality rate 1.41% and recovery rate 95.4%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,883 — Puducherry (1,471), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52). The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,33,866 cases and 1,27,713 recoveries. The Health Department has so far tested 20,83,360 samples and 17,68,424 have returned negative.

With 6,118 persons taking the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total vaccine doses administered by the Puducherry administration aggregated 14,91,798 doses — 9,03,845 first, 5,86.589 and 1,364 precaution doses.

Chief Secy. tests positive

The Puducherry Government’s Chief Secretary, Ashwani Kumar, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A test swab taken on Wednesday evening returned positive on Thursday, a Health Department official said. Apart from fatigue, the patient was not exhibiting any symptom of concern, the official added.