CPI (M) to take out padayatra against NDA government in U.T.

The week-long march beginning on September 20 will cover Puducherry and Karaikal regions

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 09, 2022 19:11 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will take out a week-long padayatra in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, starting September 20, to highlight the failures of the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, party politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said the yatra was being held to highlight the non-fulfilment of election promises and push for the Union Territory’s Statehood. The NDA had failed to implement any of its major poll promises, including reopening of public distribution outlets and the creation of job opportunities, during its one-year stint.

While the ration shops are effectively functioning in the neighbouring States of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the outlets in Puducherry remain closed, he charged. The padayatra would be led by party Puducherry secretary R. Rajangam. It would commence from Subbaiah Statue on September 20 and culminate at Karaikal on September 26.

