CPI flays L-G for her style of functioning

PUDUCHERRY

21 January 2022 23:20 IST

‘She is no different from Kiran Bedi’

Communist Party of India (CPI) has accused Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of functioning in an unconstitutional manner.

Secretary of CPI, Tamil Nadu unit, R. Mutharasan said at a press conference here that there was no difference in the style of functioning between Ms. Soundararajan and the former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. “Ms. Soundararajan is almost acting like Bedi. The Lieutenant Governor is functioning at the behest of the BJP,” he said.

Flaying the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory for its handling of the COVID-19 situation, the CPI leader said when neighbouring States did not permit celebrations for New Year, the administration in Puducherry allowed tourists to flock.

The government had failed to implement any of the promises made during the election campaign. While the Tamil Nadu Government completed the distribution of 21 items as Pongal gift to the people, the announcement made by Puducherry government remained only on paper, he said.

“The Chief Minister is now saying that he is not the king and there are several other decision makers. He should have realised this earlier and told people during the election campaign,” he said.

CPI secretary A. M Saleem, former Minister R. Viswanathan, former party legislator Nara Kalainathan and AITUC secretary Sethu Selvam were present.