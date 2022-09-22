COVID-19 toll up at 1,973 after one more death

Union Territory records 86 new cases and 97 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 22, 2022 19:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 86 new cases and 97 recoveries on Thursday.

With the death of a 72-year-old woman patient at PIMS, the cumulative COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,973.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,539), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (56).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry logged 61 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,500 tests, followed by Karaikal (21), Yanam (3) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 5.73%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.58%.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The overall tally is 1,973 deaths, 500 active cases, a total of 1,74,173 cases and 1,71,700 recovered patients. Of the active cases, 12 patients were in hospital and 488 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.34 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,308 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,92,795 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app