COVID-19 toll up at 1,973 after one more death

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 86 new cases and 97 recoveries on Thursday.

With the death of a 72-year-old woman patient at PIMS, the cumulative COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,973.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,539), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (56).

Puducherry logged 61 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,500 tests, followed by Karaikal (21), Yanam (3) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 5.73%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.58%.

The overall tally is 1,973 deaths, 500 active cases, a total of 1,74,173 cases and 1,71,700 recovered patients. Of the active cases, 12 patients were in hospital and 488 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.34 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,308 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,92,795 vaccine doses.