COVID-19 tests in U.T. cross 5-lakh mark

PUDUCHERRY

07 January 2021 01:14 IST

While no death was recorded, 34 new cases were reported

The number of COVID-19 tests administered in the Union Territory crossed the 5-lakh mark on Wednesday, even as 34 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. No deaths were recorded in the Union Territory.

The new cases were confirmed in Puducherry (22), Karaikal (8) and Mahe (4). No new cases were reported in Yanam.

With 35 patients discharged, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 372. Of this, 157 persons were in hospital and 215 in home isolation. The tally stood at 635 deaths, a cumulative total of 38,334 cases and 37,327 recovered patients.

The test positivity rate was 0.95%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.37%. Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested by the Health Department aggregated to 5,02,458 with 4,59,609 returning negative.

16 cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,761.

With 24,341 persons having been discharged, the active COVID-19 cases in the district stand at 95.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the tally of cases to 15,058.

Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,822.