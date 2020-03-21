COVID-19: Kiran Bedi appeals for people’s participation in Sunday’s Janata Curfew

PUDUCHERRY

21 March 2020 14:17 IST

The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor had, on Friday, expressed her dismay at people not practising social distancing

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday appealed to the people to completely participate in the Janata Curfew from 7 a.m to 9 p.m on Sunday.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters, Ms. Bedi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have given a call for the curfew for multiple reasons. Staying away from public places for almost 14 hours would help prevent transmission of the virus from human to human, help people familiarise themselves with self-isolation and prepare people for any hardship that may be caused in the coming days, the Lt Governor said in a message.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Bedi had, on Friday, posted a WhatsApp message after visiting Jawaharlal Nehru Street expressing her dismay at people not practising social distancing and about regulations not put in place by shop owners.

“No self restriction was seen in shops putting up special sale boards without making any efforts for social distancing. I am not sure people of Puducherry are realising the serious consequences of spread of virus,” she said.

Even medical services could not cope with the rush to hospitals if people are not taking personal care, the Lt Governor said.

It was important for crowded shops to maintain social distancing and provide hand sanitizer for shoppers. “Places were crowded and the owners themselves were not realising they were at risk,” she said.