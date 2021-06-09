COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry remain in single digits

PUDUCHERRY

09 June 2021 23:38 IST

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Puducherry remained in single digits for the second successive day as the Union Territory recorded four fatalities and 642 new cases on Wednesday.

There were a total of 932 recoveries.

Puducherry recorded three fatalities and Karaikal one, taking the toll to 1,648.

Advertising

Advertising

The patients, including a woman, were in the 54 to 65 age group. One of them did not have any co-morbidity.

The region-wise toll stood at 1,322 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (196), Yanam (99) and Mahe (31).

Puducherry accounted for 496 new cases, Karaikal 110, Yanam 22 and Mahe 14.

The test positivity rate was 7.54%, the case fatality rate 1.49% and the recovery rate 92.32%.

The active cases continued to decline and stood at 6,853, including 1,065 patients in hospitals and 5,788 in home isolation.

The cumulative caseload is 1,10,748. As many as 1,02,247 patients have recovered from the infection.

Of an estimated 11.29 lakh tests carried out so far, over 9.73 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 130 healthcare workers, 24 frontline workers and 5,534 members of the public took the vaccine. The total number of people vaccinated so far stands at 2.97 lakh.