Consultant for grade separators in Puducherry soon, says Road Transport Ministry

PUDUCHERRY

23 July 2021 11:14 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, was replying to a query raised by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has incorporated a proposal to engage a consultancy service for the construction of grade separators at Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi squares in the current year annual plan, said Union Minister for MoRTH, Nitin Gadkari.

Mr. Gadkari was replying to a query raised by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said the projects fall under the Puducherry-Tindivanam section of NH 66. The road was widened in 2011 and at present was under Operational and Maintenance stage. The proposal to appoint a consultancy service for the construction of grade separators has been incorporated in the current annual plan, he said.

Replying to another question by the MP, Mr. Gadkari said there was no proposal to construct a grade separator at Marapalam junction since a bypass for Puducherry has been proposed.

Mr Vaithilingam had raised the issue of heavy traffic congestion at Marapalam junction.