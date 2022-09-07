Congress workers take out padayatra

PCC to organise various programmes to highlight anti-people policies of NDA government: Subramanian

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 07, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders taking out a padayatra to garner support for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Arumbarthapuram to Indira Gandhi Square in Puducherry on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Braving thundershowers, Congress workers on Wednesday evening took out a padayatra from Arumbarthapuram to Indira Gandhi Square to drum up support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.‘

The workers, led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, gathered at a point near Padmavati Hospital and walked up to Indira Gandhi Square highlighting the purpose of the 150-day-long Yatra undertaken by Mr. Gandhi. 

Mr. Subramanian said the padayatra was taken out to douse the flames of hatred sown by the BJP and the RSS after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country. The yatra would cover over a distance of 3,500 km. During the course of the yatra undertaken by Mr. Gandhi, the PCC would be organising various programmes to highlight the anti-people policies of the NDA government. Member of the Legislative Assembly M. Vaithianathan also participated. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All the three along with Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam would leave for Kanniyakumari on Thursday to join Mr. Gandhi.  On Wednesday, a batch of party workers led by former Minister M. Kandasamy had left to participate in the inaugural programme, said a party functionary. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app