V. Vaithilingam

PUDUCHERRY

07 October 2021 09:04 IST

He has been admitted to JIPMER

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Puducherry, V. Vaithilingam, has been admitted to JIPMER after testing positive for COVID-19.

The condition of Mr. Vaithilingam (71) is stable and he is under the care of senior physicians, a JIPMER spokesperson said.

