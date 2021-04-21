Complete lockdown on weekend

PUDUCHERRY

21 April 2021 01:39 IST

A complete lockdown has been declared in Puducherry during the weekend starting 10 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday. From Monday, shops and establishments would be open only from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.

This was decided at a high-level meeting, chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Advisers to the Lt.Governor C. Chandramouli and A.P Maheshwari, and other top officials participated in the review.

