Colleges told to collect tuition fee fixed in 2018

19 January 2022 23:32 IST

Order issued to all private medical colleges in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has issued an order, directing private medical colleges in Puducherry to collect the tuition fee fixed in 2018.

The order was issued after Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association raised objection to the decision of the present fee committee, headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice T. Sudandiram, to increase the fee for the current academic year. The fee committee, in its meetings held in October, decided to revise the fee structure for MBBS/BDS/B.Sc nursing/B.Pharm courses for three years, starting 2021-22 academic year. In an order, issued last week, the Lieutenant Governor said “in the larger interest of the students and the fact that medical colleges are conducting classes in hybrid mode, both offline and online, the continuation of the fee fixed by the earlier committee for the academic year 2021-22 may not be detrimental to the institution.”

Hence, the fee fixed by the earlier committee will continue. In 2018, it had fixed ₹3.80 lakh for government-sponsored students in private medical colleges, president of the association V. Balasubramanian said.

