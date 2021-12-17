CM inaugurates ten-day national book fair in U.T.

Chief Minister inaugurating the 25th National Book Fair on Friday.

PUDUCHERRY

17 December 2021 23:54 IST

Books of different genres will be available for sale

More than 1 lakh books are on display at the 25th National Book Fair, which commenced here on Friday, promising a feast to bibliophiles and authors.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the 10-day fair at Vel Sokkanathan Kalyanamandapam. He also released the silver jubilee book fair album and Book Seva Ratna Awards. The annual event organised by the Puducherry Writers Book Society would see the participation of 70 publishers and book sellers. All kinds of books related to school and college education, professional courses, computer-related, literature, fiction, non-fiction, mythology, cookery and dictionaries will be available for sale.

The organisers arranged literary events for students and members of the public during the 10-day event. Besides a 10% discount offer on all books, there are special considerations for institutions and libraries purchasing books in large numbers, a release here said. President of Writers Book Society V. Muthu and honorary president of the society Panch Ramalingam were present at the inaugural event.

