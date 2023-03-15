ADVERTISEMENT

Classes up to standard 8 suspended in Puducherry schools till March 26

March 15, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

This step has been taken to prevent the spread of the H3N2 influenza, Home Minister A. Namassivayam announced in the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

The government has suspended classes for students up to class 8 from March 16 to 26 in all government and private schools in the Union Territory, to prevent the spread of flu.  

Making a special announcement in the Assembly after question hour on Wednesday, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said there were reports of children falling sick due to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza. 

All classes up to class 8 will be suspended to prevent the virus spreading to more children, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds Education portfolio, said in the Assembly. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US