City school inks MoU with enterprise in Auroville

November 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A city school has joined the network of institutions that have partnered with C3 STREAM Land Designs (C3SLD), an enterprise in Auroville, to teach mathematics to schoolchildren with the assistance of visual programming languages.

The Vaasavi International School (CBSE), represented by M. Marimuthu, principal, and Sujatha Anandavijayan, headmistress, signed the MoU in the presence of P. Venugopal, chairman, Vaasavi International School, with the Auroville unit, a press note from the school said.

The primary objective of the alliance is to create a comprehensive platform for experiential learning through technology, incorporating practical knowledge and real-world experiences into the educational framework, the press note added.

As part of the collaboration, resource persons from the Mathegramming Academy, an initiative of the Auroville enterprise founded by Sanjeev Ranganathan, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, recently completed training of math and science teachers, that seeks to bring a change in the systematic thinking of the children who were introduced to visual mathematics.

Essentially, the programme helps children learn mathematics in an effective and easy way through programming languages, such as Scratch and GeoGebra. The children are able to visualise concepts which encourages in critical thinking rather than rote learning, the school said.

During the roll out of the second phase, students from all the grades of class 7 are undergoing the Scratch programme for two days in a week and for 3 hours, the school said.

