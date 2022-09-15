City engineering students win hackathon

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of students from the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC) has bagged the first prize in the recently-concluded Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022. The team led by S. Dhilipkumar from final year/EEE and comprising Rasin A. from final year/EEE, S. Maheswaran and Monisha. I from second year/ECE, M. Vikranthi from second year/ICE and H. Varadaraj from second year Mechatronics designed a solution for the problem statement ‘Ready to use First Aid Kit for Military use’. The first aid kit model with unique features won the first prize. The team was honoured with a memento and a prize of ₹1 lakh from SIH 2022. The team was under the guidance of D. Raja, professor and C. Adrien Perianayagam, assistant professor, from the Department of EEE, SMVEC. Smart India Hackathon 2022 is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced in daily life and inculcates a culture of product innovation and mindset of problem solving. The fifth edition of SIH was organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Doordarshan and Persistent systems in 75 nodal centres across the country. Of these, 18 nodal centres across the nation were for the hardware edition and 57 nodal centres for software edition. All the members of the team and mentors were felicitated by M. Dhanasekaran, college chairman, S. V. Sugumaran, vice chairman, K. Narayanaswamy, secretary and V. S. K. Venkatachalapathy, director-cum-principal.