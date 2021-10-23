Chunnambar to get multi-level parking lot

PUDUCHERRY

23 October 2021 23:23 IST

Efforts to make Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation self-reliant, says Minister

As part of the efforts to make the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation self-reliant, the government is planning to engage the corporation in various revenue generating ventures.

The government is planning to set up a multi-level parking lot, a petrol pump at Chunnambar and drive-in restaurants at Lawspet and Pondy Marina.

“We want to make PTDC more self-reliant by improving its financial strength. Various revenue generating models are being considered,” Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, told The Hindu.

He recently held a meeting with senior officials of the Tourism Department to discuss various issues pertaining to PTDC.

The Corporation was planning to construct a multi-level parking lot and start a petrol/diesel outlet at the Chunnambar boat house.

“On any given day hundreds of tourists visit the boat house and on weekends the numbers swell. Now the vehicles are parked in the open. If there is a proper parking place, a reasonable amount could be collected from the visitors,” the Minister said.

The government wants to utilise the vast stretch of land available near the boat house for such commercial purposes. A gas station was also being proposed at Chunnambar, he added.

Steps are also being taken to operationalise two big boats purchased three years ago for ferrying tourists to the Paradise Island. The government was also planning to set up Drive-in restaurants near the airport and Pondy Marina, he added.