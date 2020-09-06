Chief Minister and Health Minister launch door-to-door testing in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

06 September 2020 01:36 IST

As part of the government’s effort to scale up testing to 3,000 per day, the Health Department on Saturday launched door-to-door swab collection of people to test for COVID-19.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao launched the programme at Krishna Nagar and Kurinji Nagar in the town on Saturday.

Audio message

In an audio message to reporters, the Chief Minister said the government would carry out the door-to-door swab collection in the town and conduct camps in public health centres in rural areas to do testing.

Testing would be intensified in the coming days, he added

Government doctors have been assigned the task of inspecting all seven medical colleges on a daily basis to find the quality of treatment provided to COVID-19 patients.

Daily reporting

The doctors would submit a daily report to the government on the quality of treatment, food provided to patients and hygiene in the COVID-19 wards of all medical colleges, the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating his demand for GST compensation and reimbursement of money for implementing seventh pay commission recommendations, the Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was neglecting the Union Territory out of political considerations.

Pointing to the agitation by around 400 teachers of government aided schools demanding salary on Saturday, the Chief Minister said Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi was “deliberately delaying sanctioning of funds with the intent to tarnish the image of government.”