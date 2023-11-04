ADVERTISEMENT

Central Administrative Tribunal to hold sitting in Puducherry

November 04, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The first sitting is likely to be held soon; the tribunal may also consider holding two sittings a month in the U.T., to adjudicate service cases of public employees

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy met with Lata Baswaraj Patne, Head of Department/Judicial Member, CAT, on Friday, November 3

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has agreed to hold a monthly sitting in Puducherry to adjudicate service matters of public employees.

CAT agreed to hold its sitting in Puducherry after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy made a request to Lata Baswaraj Patne, Head of Department/Judicial Member and Sindhu Kul Kaumudi, Administrative Member of the Tribunal when they called on him at the Legislative Assembly on Friday, November 3, 2023.

According to a government source, the first sitting of the tribunal will be held very soon. The tribunal will also consider holding two sittings a month here. The sitting would be of great help to employees to dispose of their cases with the tribunal, the source said.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, CAT Registrar Nagendran and Deputy Registrar Suresh Kumar were among those present during the discussion.

