Case shifted to CB-CID

PUDUCHERRY

08 January 2021 23:34 IST

“Toxic” substance found in bottle

The Police Department has transferred to the Crime Branch CID the case filed in connection with the alleged detection of a colourless “toxic” substance in the water bottle distributed at a recent meeting convened by the Puducherry District Collector. The D-Nagar police had earlier registered a case under Section 284 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

