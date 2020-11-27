Calling in NDRF, HADR early was a major advantage: Bedi

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2020 23:54 IST

Collector is expected to furnish final damage report soon

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi who held a follow-up review at the Raj Nivas, said that the documentation of best practices which helped in managing the fallout of Nivar cyclone would be made a reference document for future calamity response.

The Secretary (Relief & Rehabilitation) will hold weekly review meeting every Tuesday, to monitor the implementation of drain plans conceptualised under Smart City to prevent flooding at Indira Gandhi Square, Rainbow Nagar and other identified areas.

The PWD in collaboration with Port Department will work to ensure that floodwater drains smoothly into backwaters.

Advertising

Advertising

Noting that the NDRF and HADR were crucial force multipliers in post-cyclone relief works, Ms. Bedi said calling them in early and positioning them in vulnerable areas was a major advantage.

The Puducherry Disaster Management Authority will work on fine-tuning SOPs for cyclone to make them more robust from the learnings made. The SOP would also incorporate best practices of other States.

The Forest Department will take the lead in coming out with scientific management of tree felling, to ensure that the Union Territory of Puducherry does not lose its green cover, Ms. Bedi said.

Basic equipment required for quick relief works similar to those available with NDRF will be procured while the Local Administration Department will regulate the erection of hoardings in Puducherry to ensure safety of road users and also these hoardings meet the safety standards to overcome high speed wind.

Also mooted at the review was a suggestion to upgrade the State Emergency Operations Centre with advanced communications technology and equip it with permanent and fully trained personnel.

The District Collector is expected to furnish the final damage report in next couple of days.