BJP winds up 72-hour dharna against Congress government

PUDUCHERRY

08 December 2020 00:23 IST

Voters will teach a fitting lesson to party, says BJP leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday wound up the 72-hour agitation to highlight the failures of the Congress government in the Union Territory.

Addressing workers, party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana said the Congress government in Puducherry was a complete failure.

None of the promises made to the people during the last Assembly election were implemented during the Congress party's five years in power, he said.

The “diminishing” role of Congress in national politics would be reflected in the Union Territory.

Highlighting the Congress' poor performance in Bihar Assembly elections, Mr. Surana said the grand-old party even pulled down the electoral chances of its alliance partner RJD.

People have started dissociating from the Congress party due to its failure in providing proper governance in contrast to the “strong” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan said the party workers would strive to make the Union Territory Congress “mukt.”

The voters would teach a fitting lesson to the Congress in the polls, Mr. Saminathan added.