March 21, 2022 21:02 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry on Monday has sought exemption on entertainment tax for the recently released film The Kashmir Files.

A delegation comprising Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and BJP president V. Saminathan met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and submitted a memorandum seeking exemption from entertainment tax for the film.

Advertising

Advertising

The party in its memorandum said the film has been “highly appreciated.” So, several States have exempted the movie from the purview of entertainment tax. The delegation urged the Chief Minister to exempt the movie from the tax in the Union Territory also.

BJP legislator PML Kalyanasundaram and Independent legislator representing Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok were also present.