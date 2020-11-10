BJP Mahila Morcha takes out rally

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2020 01:54 IST

Members raise slogans against govt.

BJP Mahila Morcha members on Monday took out a rally to highlight the failure of the Congress government in implementing schemes.

They took out the rally from Raja Theatre junction to Legislative Assembly. After raising slogans for a while against the government, the members dispersed.

In a release Mahila Morcha president Jayalakshmi alleged the government had failed to provide rice to the needy. The amount meant for rice was credited to the accounts of beneficiaries. The government has failed to fulfil the election promises, the statement said.

