BJP launches signature campaign in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

04 August 2021 04:05 IST

BJP president and former legislator V. Saminathan inaugurated the campaign on Jawaharlal Nehru Street.

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a signature campaign to compliment the Union government for implementing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% quota for EWS in medical courses under the all-India quota.

BJP president and former legislator V. Saminathan inaugurated the campaign on Jawaharlal Nehru Street. Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar and party legislators participated.

A release from the party said the Centre had taken the right decision in implementing a long-pending demand of people. The decision would pave way for students belonging to marginalised sections of society to pursue medical education.

