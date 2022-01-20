‘Avoid delay in providing COVID-19 test results’

PUDUCHERRY

20 January 2022 23:16 IST

Introduce more curbs: AIADMK leader

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to speed up testing process for COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

A. Anbalagan, party secretary (East), in a statement on Thursday said people are at present made to wait for at least three days to get their results. The delay in getting the results would end up spreading the virus to family members, he said. The Health Department should put a system in order so that the results are given on the same day, he added.

The party secretary also urged the government to introduce more curbs as cases were rising everyday.

Steps should be taken to avoid crowding in markets and other public places, he said.