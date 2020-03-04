A.V. Subramanian is new Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief

PUDUCHERRY

04 March 2020 15:33 IST

Mr. Subramanian was the Speaker from 2000 to 2001 and also the Education Minister for six months in 2001

Former Speaker A. V Subramanian has been appointed as the new president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

“The Congress president has appointed A. V Subramanian as the president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president A. Namassivayam,” said a release issued by AICC general secretary K. C Venugopal on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Subramanian, who belongs to the fishermen community from Karaikal region, was the Speaker from 2000-2001.He was also the Education Minister for six months in 2001.He represented Karaikal South during 1991-1996 and 1996-2001.

He also served as the president of PCC for almost six years from 2010 onwards.

Mr. Namassiavayam, who is also the second-in-command in the Ministry holding crucial portfolios of Public Works Department and Local Administration, was appointed a few months before the last Assembly elections in 2016.