Assembly Estimates Committee demands auction of liquor outlets owned by PAPSCO

It will help generate revenue to pay pending salary to employees: committee chairman

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 20, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

PAPSCO employees staging a protest on Tuesday to highlight non-payment of salary by the Puducherry government. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Estimates Committee of the Assembly has urged the government to auction the bars owned by the Puducherry Agro Products Food and Civil Supplies Corporation as a means to generate revenue for payment of pending salary. 

The committee which met under the chairmanship of DMK MLA A. M. H. Nazeem at the Assembly on Tuesday urged the government to consider its proposal to auction 30 odd liquor outlets under the control of PAPSCO. 

Mr. Nazeem said the auction of the outlets would help government earn around ₹100 crore. The amount could be utilised for payment of salary to its workforce numbering around 1,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They have been working without salary for the last 55 months, he added. Members belonging to BJP, AINRC, DMK and Independents attended the meeting. 

Meanwhile, the agitation by the PAPSCO workers entered the fifth day on Tuesday. The workers under the banner of AITUC have been staging protest demanding payment of salary for the last five days. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app