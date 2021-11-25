PUDUCHERRY

25 November 2021 23:55 IST

An Indian Naval hoarding has been erected on the Puducherry Technological University campus as part of various programmes hosted by the Indian Navy leading up to Navy Day celebrations on December 4.

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary and Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area, jointly inaugurated the Naval hoarding on the premises in the presence of District Collector Purva Garg.

Capt. Rohit Sah, Commanding Officer INS Pallava, the Conducting Officer of the event, said it was being organised as part of the annual celebrations conducted by the Navy each year to commemorate the Navy Day on December 4.

“The contribution of the Indian Navy in securing our maritime domain requires no reiteration. The Naval hoarding put up on the College premises would not only remind the younger generation of the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces personnel but also motivate them to explore Indian Navy as a career option,” said Mr. Ashwani Kumar.

The ceremony culminated in an interactive session between the Indian Navy personnel and the final year students, wherein the youth were provided an exposure to life in the white uniform.

Earlier, a 100-km cycling expedition from INS Pallava off Kalpakkam to War Memorial, Puducherry, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of ‘Fit India’ and as a measure to increase camaraderie, sportsmanship among the participants, was held.