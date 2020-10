AICC-in charge criticises style of functioning of the Lt Governor

PUDUCHERRY

30 October 2020 23:54 IST

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt on Friday took objection to the style of functioning of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi despite a court order directing her to work in unison with the elected government.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Dutt said the court had given a clear direction to the Lt. Governor to work as per the aid and advice of the Cabinet. Even during the COVID-19 time, the Lt. Governor continued to interfere in the day-to-day administration, he said.

The Lt. Governor was a strong advocate of field visits by officials and those in public service. However, the Lt. Governor has never come out of Raj Nivas during COVID-19 time, the Congress leader said.

Complimenting the government for being proactive in containing the spread of pandemic, Mr. Dutt said contrary to the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister and Ministers led from the front in controlling COVID-19. The Chief Minister, Ministers and elected representatives were on the field visiting containment zones and hospitals to monitor the work of health workers and others.

He also announced that AICC secretary in-charge of the Union Territory Dinesh Gundu Rao would be visiting Puducherry on Saturday to kick start election works.