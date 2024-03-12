AIADMK workers form human chain against drug menace

March 12, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK on Tuesday formed a human chain to highlight the issue of drug menace in Puducherry. Party workers assembled on Anna Salai as part of the party’s protest against the issue.

Talking to reporters, AIADMK local unit secretary A. Anbalagan said many drugs are easily available in Puducherry. Drug peddlers are targeting educational institutions and tourist spots, including resto bars, to sell ganja and other forms of narcotic substances. The government should take stringent action against those involved in the sale of narcotic substances, he said.

