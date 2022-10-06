Active case load dips below 200-mark in U.T.

Karaikal logs 14 and Puducherry 10 of the 24 new cases recorded in a day on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 06, 2022 19:19 IST

The active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory fell below the 200-mark as 24 COVID-19 fresh cases were detected against 49 recoveries on Thursday.

Karaikal logged 14 and Puducherry 10 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 730 tests. No new cases surfaced in Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 3.29%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.76%.

The overall tally stood at 1,974 deaths, 193 active cases, a total of 1,74,777 cases and 1,72, 610 recovered patients.

While four patients, of the active cases, were in hospital, 189 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.12 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.44 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,069 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,37,275 vaccine doses.

