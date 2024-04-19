ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘unique’ polling station that lived up to the tag

April 19, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

 Antique items on display at V.O.C. school in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The VO Chidambaranar Higher Secondary School, the only designated “unique” polling station in the Union Territory, had antique display, papier mache exhibits created by school children and eco-friendly materials decking up the ambience as voters walked in to participate in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The VOC school, classified as a Grade II A category heritage building, has historically been one of the prime polling stations in the city proper. The electorate it serves, includes a substantial section of voters from Christian missions/schools in the neighbourhood.

Founded as the Ecole Primaire on Mission Street, the institution followed the French system of education till 1960 when the medium of instruction changed to Tamil.

The school was the only designated “unique polling station” on the list of about 110 special polling stations in the Union Territory of Puducherry that included all-women managed pink booths and stations managed by youth/Persons with Disability.

Falling under the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO)-5 whose jurisdiction spans Raj Bhavan, Muthialpet and Ouppalam, the voting was carried out under two Block Level Officers for VOC-north and VOC-south.

The premises was bustling with activity since voting began at 7 a.m. Among those who cast their vote at either of the two booths on the premises was former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

