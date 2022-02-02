A pro-growth Budget, says CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY

02 February 2022 23:24 IST

He wants Centre to step up assistance

While welcoming the “growth oriented” Budget for 2022, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said he would like the Union Government to substantially increase the quantum of Central assistance to the Union Territory.

The Union Government had set aside ₹1,729 crore under the Union Home Ministry’s head as assistance to be provided for the Union Territory during the current financial year. The latest allocation was same as was provided during the last financial year. “Overall the annual Budget is very good. But we wanted the Centre to increase the allocation for the Union Territory due to cut in Value Added Tax for petroleum products and dip in Goods and Services Tax collection. I spoke to the Union Finance Minister over phone on Wednesday and apprised her of the need to increase Central assistance to compensate the loss in revenue collection. I have asked the Finance Minister to increase the assistance to over ₹2,000 crore in the current fiscal,” Mr. Rangasamy told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister said several measures have been announced in the Budget to improve the livelihood of farmers, provide housing for marginalised sections, jobs for the unemployed and augment civic infrastructure. The schemes announced would spur economic growth, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The AINRC, headed by Mr. Rangasamy, had high expectations from the Centre due to the alliance it had with the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, according to an AINRC functionary, the Budget failed to provide any succour in the form of U.T.-specific schemes.

A Minister in the AINRC-BJP government said there were high expectations. The government was still hopeful of getting more financial resources in the way of Centrally-sponsored schemes, he said.