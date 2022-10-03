700 striking electricity workers in Puducherry detained

They staged a sit-in to oppose privatisation move by the government

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
October 03, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity workers staging a protest against the move to privatise power distribution at the head office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

About 700 striking employees of the Puducherry Electricity Department were arrested on Sunday night when they staged a sit-in at the head office here to oppose the government’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The employees, who have been on strike for the past five days, launched a sit-in raising slogans.

A team of senior police personnel held talks with them and appealed to them to disperse. But the staff refused to budge and the local police, along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, detained them. The workers were taken to a community hall on the premises of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) at 11 p.m. The workers were released on bail on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the police have booked 29 electricity employees for causing disruption in power supply. Cases were booked against them under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 448 (punishment for house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app