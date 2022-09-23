579 paediatric fever cases 48 admissions reported in U.T.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 23, 2022 19:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry and Karaikal reported 579 paediatric fever cases, including 48 in-patient admissions, on Friday. The Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital saw 428 paediatric fever cases, IGMCRI 61 cases and General Hospital in Karaikal 32 OP cases. Of the 48 in-patient admissions, Rajiv Gandhi hospital registered 42 cases, IGMCRI 2 cases and GH Karaikal 4 cases. As of Friday, there were 177 child patients in fever wards — Rajiv Gandhi Hospital (145), IGMCRI (25) and GH Karaikal (7).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app