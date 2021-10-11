42 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

11 October 2021 23:40 IST

Toll rises to 1,848; number of active cases stands at 639

The Union Territory registered two COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,848, even as 42 new cases and 59 recoveries were recorded on Monday.

Both the deaths were reported in Karaikal. The cumulative toll by region is Puducherry (1,446), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

Puducherry logged 30 new cases, which were detected from 3,022 tests, followed by Karaikal (10) and Mahe (2). No case was reported in Yanam.

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 1.39%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.04%.

The number of active cases was 639, including 98 in hospitals and 541 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,27,095 cases against 1,24,608 recoveries.

Of an estimated 18.45 lakh tests done so far, 15.65 lakh samples have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,783 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The Union Territory has administered 10,53,018 vaccine doses so far.