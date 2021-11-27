3 injured in explosion at Muthialpet

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2021 22:59 IST

Three women sustained burn injuries in an explosion at their house on Angalamman Street at Muthialpet on Saturday.

The condition of one of the victims is stated to be serious while the other two are stable, said a doctor at the government hospital.

The injured are Jothi, 55, Ezhilarasi, 34, and Srinithi, 12. The Fire Service personnel rescued three persons from the house without causing any injury.

According to doctors at the government hospital, Ms. Ezhilarasi sustained 70% burns and has been admitted in the intensive care unit.

As per the statement one of the injured persons gave to the police, the fire broke out in the house with a sudden explosion after they switched on the fridge. “The house got damaged completely. We are trying to enter the house after removing the debris. Only after forensic analysis and physical examination of the interior, the exact cause of the explosion could be ascertained,” a Fire Service personnel said.