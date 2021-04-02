260 new cases in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

02 April 2021 00:45 IST

A man with co-morbidities died

Puducherry saw an upsurge in fresh COVID-19 cases with 260 persons testing positive on Thursday.

With the death of a 72-year-old patient with multiple co-morbidities at the IGMCRI, the cumulative toll went up to 683 in the Union Territory.

The region-wise toll stands at 552 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (75), Yanam (45) and Mahe (11).

Advertising

Advertising

Puducherry accounted for 190 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal (54) and Mahe (16). Yanam did not report any fresh cases.

The test positivity rate was 11.04%, case fatality rate 1.64%, and recovery rate 95.27%. With 43 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases aggregated 1,290 in the Union Territory. Of these, 317 are at hospitals and 973 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 6.73 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, about 6.22 lakh returned negative.