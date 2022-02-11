200 KW solar plant for govt. dental college

PUDUCHERRY

11 February 2022 23:45 IST

52% of energy needs will be met

More than 50% of the energy needs of the Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences will henceforth be met through sources of renewable energy, with the inauguration of a 200 KW rooftop solar power plant on the campus.

Secretary to Government (Health) S. Udaya Kumar, inaugurated the facility on Friday. Dean and professor head, Member of Dental Council of India, S.P.K. Kennedy Babu, in a release, said the installation of the plant would help the college generate 2. 96 lakh units of electricity per year. The annual power consumption of the college was to the tune of 5. 64 lakh units annually.

“Solar power will replace around 52% of power consumption with the installation of the plant and bring down energy bill by 20%. The institute will be saving around ₹10 lakh every year because of the plant.,” he said. The solar plant has been installed at a cost of ₹80 lakh, he added.

