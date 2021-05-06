1,819 cases, 18 fatalities mark new single-day highs in U.T.

Fighting the virus: A health worker lifting a swab at a PHC in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY

06 May 2021 02:35 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 26.38%; number of active cases is 11,717

In new single-day highs for COVID-19 deaths and fresh cases, the Union Territory recorded 18 fatalities and 1,819 infections on Wednesday. Puducherry recorded 17 deaths and Yanam one.

The patients, including eight women, were in the 45-85 age group. Seven patients had no co-morbidity while two were brought dead to hospital, a medical bulletin said.

The region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry (720), Karaikal (96), Yanam (53) and Mahe (14).

The new cases, which were confirmed from 6,893 tests, included 1,435 in Puducherry, 182 in Karaikal, 180 in Yanam and 22 in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 26.38%, the case fatality rate 1.36% and the recovery rate 80.65%.

After 933 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 11,717. Of them, 1,972 were in hospital and 9,745 in home isolation.

Bed occupancy

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy position was JIPMER (389), IGMCRI (307) and COVID Care Centres (841).

The cumulative number of cases in the Union Territory is 65,117, with a total of 52,517 patients having recovered.

Of an estimated 8.25 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department till date, over 7.52 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 82 healthcare workers, 64 frontline staff and 426 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of people vaccinated increased to 2,06,099, including 32,541 healthcare workers, 19,106 frontline personnel and 1,54,452 members of the public.