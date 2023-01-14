16,769 new beneficiaries get old age pension

January 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As many as 16, 769 persons have newly enrolled for old age pension scheme after the government invited fresh applications.

The government was already disbursing old age pension to 1,64,347 persons in the Union Territory. With the new applications, the number of eligible persons for old age pension in the Union Territory would go up to 1, 81, 616 persons. On Saturday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy started disbursement of the pension to newly registered elderly persons in Thattanchavady and Indira Nagar constituencies.