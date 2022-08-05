136 recoveries to 83 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Puducherry

August 05, 2022 14:21 IST

The Union Territory recorded 83 COVID-19 cases against 136 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 55 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,586 tests, followed by Karaikal (18) and Yanam (10). No new case was reported in Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 5.23%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.40%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 778 active cases (three patients in hospital and 775 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,485 cases and 1,68,740 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.55 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 19.92 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,105 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has till date administered a total of 18,76,528 vaccine doses.