Puducherry

136 recoveries to 83 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Puducherry

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 05, 2022 14:21 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 14:21 IST

The Union Territory recorded 83 COVID-19 cases against 136 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 55 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,586 tests, followed by Karaikal (18) and Yanam (10). No new case was reported in Mahe in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The test positivity rate was 5.23%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.40%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 778 active cases (three patients in hospital and 775 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,485 cases and 1,68,740 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.55 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 19.92 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,105 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has till date administered a total of 18,76,528 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...